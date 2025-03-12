Vulgar Texas Rangers Hat Pulled From Stores Selling for Big Money on eBay
New Era quickly ran into some controversy after unveiling its latest line of MLB hats, three of which have already been removed from MLB's official online store.
Among the hats no longer for sale on the site include a Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels New Era Overlap 59FIFTY hat (sorry AL West fans).
Removing the hats from the online store hasn't prevented those who bought them early from turning a quick and hefty profit. Multiple listings for the controversial Rangers hat have sold on eBay for a staggering sum, with one hat even fetching as much as $1,000.
The hat in question appears to spell out a vulgar word in Spanish, due to the bizarre design choice that resulted in the Rangers' "T" logo covering part of the word "TEXAS." The hats went viral on social media, and although MLB moved quickly to pull them from the website, that hasn't deterred fans from scooping them up at a significant cost on the secondary market.
Another seller on eBay has created their own knockoff version of the viral Rangers hat. As of writing, more than 160 of those hats have been sold for a price of $36.