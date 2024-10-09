SI

Walker Buehler Took Out Frustrations on Dodgers' Dugout During Game 3 of NLDS vs. Padres

Buehler was not pleased after surrendering six earned runs in the second inning of Tuesday's game.

Tim Capurso

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler throws a pitch in the first inning against the San Diego Padres during Game 3 of the NLDS at Petco Park.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler throws a pitch in the first inning against the San Diego Padres during Game 3 of the NLDS at Petco Park. / David Frerker-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers' dugout felt the wrath of starting pitcher Walker Buehler on Tuesday night. Buehler, making just his eighth start since returning from a rehab assignment in August, cruised through a blemish-free first inning before hitting a speed bump in the second frame.

After surrendering a leadoff single to Padres third baseman Manny Machado, Buehler got outfielder Jackson Merrill to hit a grounder to first, a surefire double play for the Dodgers. But first baseman Freddie Freeman made an error on the throw to second base. Everyone was safe and Machado advanced to third base.

In the next at-bat, another ground ball, this time to shortstop Miguel Rojas, failed to result in a double play, and the tying run scored. A two-run double, an infield single, a sacrifice fly and a two-run homer later, the Padres had spotted six runs on the scoreboard, and a frustrated Buehler took out his anger on the dugout.

It's hard to blame Buehler, given how the inning went. Fortunately for him, Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez belted a grand slam in the top of the third inning to cut the San Diego lead to just one run.

Buehler exited the game after five innings pitched, with seven hits, six earned runs and a walk on his ledger.

