What Does the '14' Patch on Reds Uniforms Stand for?
The Cincinnati Reds will have a new look this year as they're adding a patch to their uniforms honoring one of the franchise's greatest players.
For the 2025 season, Cincinnati will wear a No. 14 patch on the sleeve of their jerseys to honor MLB career hits leader Pete Rose.
What does the 14 patch on Reds uniforms stand for?
The No. 14 patch honors Rose, who died on September 30, 2024. He was one of the greatest players in franchise history and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.
A 17-time All-Star, Rose spent much of his career in Cincinnati. He played 19 seasons with the Reds across too stints. The first coming from 1963 to '78, the second from 1984 to '86. He helped lead the Reds to back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and '76, and was named World Series MVP in '75.
Rose is the Reds' all-time leader in games played (2,722), hits (3,358), singles (2,490), doubles (601), runs scored (1,741), total bases (4,645) and walks (1,210).
Pete Rose career summary
During his 24-year career, Rose set several MLB records as well. He is the league's all-time leader in hits (4,256), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053), singles (3,215), most times on base (5,929), plate appearances (15,890) and most seasons with 200-plus hits (10). He was a 17-time All-Star, won three World Series and three batting titles, was named NL MVP in 1973, earned two Gold Gloves (1969, '70) and a Silver Slugger in 1981,
Despite his incredible career, Rose is not a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame after accepting a permanent ban from baseball due to a gambling scandal. The sport's hall of fame voted to exclude members on MLB's permanently ineligible list.