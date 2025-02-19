What Does the Patch on Milwaukee Brewers Uniforms Stand for?
The Milwaukee Brewers have added a new accoutrement to their uniforms this season.
On Feb.10, the team announced it would be adding a patch to honor the legendary MLB broadcaster and Brewers icon Bob Uecker, who died in January. The team will debut this new patch at its Feb. 22 preseason contest vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
What does the new patch on Brewers uniforms stand for?
The patch honors Bob Uecker, a Milwaukee native and longtime Brewers broadcaster who died Jan. 16 at the age of 90. With a navy-and-gold plaid design, overlaid with Uecker's signature, it is meant to pay homage to the sportscoats the announcer would occasionally wear.
“We miss Bob every day, and all the more as we approach our first season without him at our side,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said in a statement, per The Associated Press. “Ueck was a great friend to all of us. He was a fixture at the ballpark and in our lives. We cannot fill the hole that his absence has created, but the jersey patch will be a way to honor his memory whenever we take the field.”
Bob Uecker Career Summary
The late, great sportscaster started his professional career with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956 before making it to the majors in 1962. He'd go on to serve as a backup catcher for six seasons, during which he also played for the St. Louis Cardinals, the Philadelphia Philles, and the Atlanta Braves. He won a World Series ring with St. Louis in 1964.
In 1971, Uecker began his 54-season tenure as the voice of the Brewers, where his self-deprecating sense of humor and characteristic wit won over the hearts (and ears) of thousands of fans. It also lent itself nicely to his appearances on late-night talk shows—specifically The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, where he earned the nickname "Mr. Baseball."
That charisma soon translated into an acting career, which he launched in 1985 with the role of George Owens on ABC's Mr. Belvedere, followed by an extremely memorable turn as play-by-play announcer Harry Doyle in Major League and Major League II.
Uecker was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2001, and received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2003, given annually to a broadcaster that has made "major contributions" to the sport.
He had been battling cancer for roughly two years in the lead-up to his death.
“There is no describing the impact Ueck had on so many, and no words for how much he was loved," the Brewers said in a statement in January. "We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives throughout the years.”