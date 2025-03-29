SI

What's the MLB Record for Most Home Runs in One Game?

The Yankees nearly made MLB history on Saturday.

Tom Dierberger

Cody Bellinger of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium.
Cody Bellinger of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. / Mike Stobe / Getty Images
The New York Yankees nearly made MLB history on March 29 in their second game of the 2025 season.

In a 20–9 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, New York hammered nine home runs, including three from two-time AL MVP Aaron Judge. The Yankees started the ballgame with a bang, hitting three homers on the first three pitches they saw, and the bats didn't quiet down the rest of the afternoon.

So, how close did the Yankees come to making history in that game? Let's take a look:

MLB Record for Most Home Runs in One Game

The all-time record for homers hit in a single game (since 1901) is 10—set by the Toronto Blue Jays in an 18–3 win on Sept. 14, 1987. Ernie Whitt blasted three dingers himself that game, and teammates Rance Mulliniks and George Bell knocked two bombs apiece.

With Oswald Peraza's two-run shot in the seventh inning, the Yankees became just the third team in MLB history to mash at least nine homers in one game.

The only other team in MLB history to hit more than eight homers in a single game is the 1999 Cincinnati Reds, who pummeled nine long balls in a blowout win over the Phillies on Sept. 4 of that year.

Thirty other teams have hit eight homers in a single game, most recently the Oakland Athletics in an 18–3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on July 14, 2024.

TEAM

DATE

HOMERS

FINAL SCORE

Blue Jays

Sept. 14, 1987

10

Toronto 18, Baltimore 3

Reds

Sept. 4, 1999

9

Cincinnati 22, Philadelphia 3

Yankees

March 29, 2025

9

New York 20, Milwaukee 9

30 teams

--

8

--

Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

