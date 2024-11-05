SI

Whimsical Artifact From Mets' Incredible 2024 Season Headed to Baseball Hall of Fame

A token of New York's success will be preserved forever.

An OMG sign during a Phillies-Mets game.
An OMG sign during a Phillies-Mets game. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The New York Mets' history is littered with teams that accomplished the impossible, but none of them seemed to have as much fun doing it as the 2024 edition of the team.

Shaking off an ugly 24-35 start, the Mets dispatched the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies in the playoffs to come within two games of the National League pennant. Though they ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, their legacy of success and silliness is secure.

On Tuesday, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced it had added a token of New York's magical run to its collection: the team's trademark "OMG" sign.

The sign—held aloft after every Mets home run—was inaugurated as a tribute to infielder Jose Iglesias, who released a Latin pop single titled "OMG" on June 28. Iglesias, who had not played in MLB since 2022 before this season, hit .337 in '24.

Whether Grimace will join the sign in Cooperstown, N.Y. is unknown at press time.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

