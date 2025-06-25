White Sox Ban Fan Who Taunted Ketel Marte Over Deceased Mother
The fan who taunted Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte about his deceased mother on Tuesday night at Rate Field has been banned by the Chicago White Sox, sources told Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Additionally, the fan has been banned indefinitely from all MLB ballparks.
MLB commended the White Sox for its handling of the situation, which occurred during Marte's fourth at-bat of the game in the top of the seventh inning.
"We commend the White Sox for taking immediate action in removing the fan," the league said in a statement, according to Rogers.
Marte was in tears after the fan yelled something at him about his deceased mother Elpidia Valdez, who passed away in a car accident in the Dominican Republic back in 2017. When the Diamondbacks made a pitching change in the bottom of the seventh inning, a tearful Marte was consoled by his teammates.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was among those who had heard the comment and lobbied for the fan's ejection from the game. After the contest, a 4–1 Diamondbacks win, Lovullo had his player's back.
"I just reacted as a dad would when I went out to change pitchers,” Lovullo said postgame. “I could see he was sobbing. It hurt.
"I love you and I’m with you and we’re all together and you’re not alone. No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy is an idiot. It shouldn’t have an impact on you."
According to Rogers, the fan expressed remorse for his actions and admitted his comments had been inappropriate. The Diamondbacks and White Sox will play the third and final game of the three-game series on Wednesday at 2:10 p.m. ET.