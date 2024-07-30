SI

White Sox Bullpen Held Hilarious Good-Bye Ceremony for Michael Kopech After Trade

A solemn farewell.

Jul 2, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Michael Kopech (34) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
On Monday, right-hander Michael Kopech was traded by the Chicago White Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a complicated three-team trade that brought a haul of prospects to Chicago's South Side. It's an upgrade for Kopech from a competitive perspective; the Dodgers are one of the top favorites to win the World Series this year while the White Sox have suffered two separate 14-game losing streaks so far.

But it's still a sad moment for a player to leave his team, especially in cases like Kopech, who has spent the last eight years in the White Sox organization. Leaving connections with teammates behind can be tough and baseball players must find a way to deal with it. In the case of Kopech and his teammates in the Chicago bullpen, it took the form of a solemn yet hilarious farewell circle in which everybody literally poured one out for the departing reliever.

Captured by a fan in the stands, here is the good-bye circle:

For those concerned about propriety, worry not— the fan who took the video said the drink was a C4 energy beverage and not an alcoholic one.

Kopech will not return to Chicago until next season. It was a fitting final farewell for a teammate.

