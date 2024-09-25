White Sox Fan Found Saddest Place to Propose During Team’s Shot at MLB Loss Record
The Chicago White Sox are on the cusp of breaking a rather unfortunate MLB record: securing the most losses in a single season.
Tuesday night could've secured the record as the White Sox sit at 120 losses this year, but they ended up winning the game. Fans attending the game vs. the Los Angeles Angels booed the hometown team and even brought signs saying "Sell the team." Morale was low at Guaranteed Rate Field to say the least.
However, one fan apparently thought the vibe was good enough to propose to their girlfriend during the game.
As messages were being shown on the video board, one came across saying "Veronica, will you marry me?" A picture of the board has since gone viral, but it's unknown what Veronica's answer was.
Still, a lot of people are confused why the fan thought the night Chicago could reach 121 losses was the perfect night to propose. We may never know.