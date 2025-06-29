SI

White Sox Rookie Hits the Brakes at Second Base to Pull Off Incredible Steal

Chase Meidroth knew he was safe, even if the umpire didn’t realize it.

Tyler Lauletta

Chase Meidroth slides into second base against the San Francisco Giants. / @CHSN_WhiteSox / X
The Chicago White Sox hosted the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, giving rookie shortstop Chase Meidroth a chance to add a highlight to his very young career.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Meidroth took off from first base in an attempt to steal second. Giants catcher Patrick Bailey fired a dart across the infield, and second baseman Brett Wisely appeared to apply the tag in time.

The umpire called Meidroth out on the play, but Meidroth immediately called for a review, insisting that he had made it to the bag untouched.

Upon review, Meidroth was proven correct. The shortstop had stopped short of second base while sliding, then popped halfway into a standing position while tapping his foot on the bag. Shout out to the cameraperson that caught the play in high definition.

Meidroth is only three months into his career in the big leagues, but with moves like that, he looks ready to stick around for a while.

Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

