White Sox Rookie Hits the Brakes at Second Base to Pull Off Incredible Steal
The Chicago White Sox hosted the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, giving rookie shortstop Chase Meidroth a chance to add a highlight to his very young career.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Meidroth took off from first base in an attempt to steal second. Giants catcher Patrick Bailey fired a dart across the infield, and second baseman Brett Wisely appeared to apply the tag in time.
The umpire called Meidroth out on the play, but Meidroth immediately called for a review, insisting that he had made it to the bag untouched.
Upon review, Meidroth was proven correct. The shortstop had stopped short of second base while sliding, then popped halfway into a standing position while tapping his foot on the bag. Shout out to the cameraperson that caught the play in high definition.
Meidroth is only three months into his career in the big leagues, but with moves like that, he looks ready to stick around for a while.