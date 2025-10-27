Who is Singing the National Anthems at the 2025 World Series?
The 2025 World Series is underway with the Dodgers and Blue Jays competing for baseball's biggest prize.
The Blue Jays took the first game of the series at Rogers Centre, thanks to Addison Barger's thrilling grand slam that blew a previously tied contest wide open. Toronto ended up beating the series favorites, 11-4.
But the Dodgers snatched one back to even the series in Game 2's 5-1 win, aided by Yoshinobu Yamamoto's complete game. The Dodgers ace became the first pitcher to achieve that feat in the Fall Classic since 2015.
Game 3 will take place at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.
Prior to these games, it's customary for a chosen singer to perform the U.S. and Canadian national anthems in honor of each MLB team. Here is a list of the national anthem singers who are scheduled to take the stage for each game of the 2025 World Series.
2025 World Series National Anthem Singers for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays
Location
Anthem Singer
Game 1
Rogers Centre, Toronto
Pharrell Williams, Voices of Fire
Game 2
Rogers Centre, Toronto
Bebe Rexha, Alessia Cara
Game 3
Dodger Stadium, L.A.
TBD
Game 4
Dodger Stadium, L.A.
TBD
Game 5
Dodger Stadium, L.A.
TBD
Game 6*
Rogers Centre, Toronto
TBD
Game 7*
Rogers Centre, Toronto
TBD
Game 3 of 2025 World Series: TBD
The national anthem performer for Game 3 in Los Angeles has yet to be announced.
Game 2 of 2025 World Series: Bebe Rexha and Alessia Cara
American pop singer Bebe Rexha sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" in Game 2. The Brooklyn native has released three studio albums and is best known for her chart-topping collaborations with other artists, including "Hey Mama" with David Guetta and Nicki Minaj, "Me, Myself & I" with G-Eazy and "In the Name of Love" with Martin Garrix.
Alessia Cara sang "O Canada" in Game 2. The Ontorio-born singer-songwriter soared to global recognition with her mainstream singles "Scars to Your Beautiful" and "Here," and she has also been featured in several commercial hits with DJ and producer Zedd and rapper Logic. Cara became the first Canadian artist to win the Grammy Award for Best New Artist back in 2018.
Here are their renditions of their respective national anthems:
Game 1 of 2025 World Series: Pharrell Williams and Voices of Fire
Pharrell Williams and the gospel choir, Voices of Fire, performed both "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "O Canada" in Game 1 of the Fall Classic, kicking off the 2025 World Series in Toronto with an awe-inspiring cross-border homage to both teams.
Williams, a 13-time Grammy Award-winning artist, took the stage with Voices of Fire, a choir he formed with his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams.
To pay tribute to the Canadian setting at Rogers Centre, Williams and the choir were joined by an ensemble comprised of a local Toronto orchestra during their national anthem renditions.
Listen to their goosebump-inducing performances here: