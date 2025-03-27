SI

William Contreras Forgot He Can't Challenge Strikes Anymore in Opening Day Bout vs. Yankees

Maybe next year.

Mike Kadlick

William Contreras trying to challenge a strike call.
William Contreras trying to challenge a strike call. / Screenshot via @PitchingNinja on X.
Major League Baseball experimented with an automated ball-strike system (ABS) this spring training that allowed batters to challenge balls and strikes from the plate and, while the results were promising, they decided not to carry it into the regular season.

On Thursday afternoon, however, it looked like Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras forgot the rule no longer existed.

During Milwaukee's opening day matchup against the Yankees in New York, he was rung up on a slider from pitcher Carlos Rodon. After the call was confirmed by the first base umpire, Contreras attempted to challenge it by tapping the side of his helmet—only to quickly realize his mistake, resulting in this hilarious moment:

Milwaukee enters 2025 coming off of a first-place finish (93-69) in the NL Central and a season where their manager, Pat Murphy, won NL Manager of the Year.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

