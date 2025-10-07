William Contreras Had Epic Celebration After Go-Ahead Homer in NLDS
The National League Division Series between the Brewers and Cubs hasn't had any shortage of runs thus far.
Milwaukee won Game 1 by a score of 9-3, then each team hit a three-run home run to open Game 2 Monday, marking the first postseason game in MLB history in which both sides hit a three-run homer (or grand slam) in the first inning.
As Game 2 was tied at three runs apiece, Brewers catcher William Contreras hit a monster 411-foot bomb to give his squad the lead.
Perhaps the best part of Contreras's big home run was his celebration afterward, just watching the ball sail over the left-field fence at American Family Field and putting his hand up toward the dugout before rounding the bases. Check out the electric moment below:
After the third-inning homer, the Brewers opened their lead up to four runs in the next inning thanks to another three-run shot to center field off the bat of Jackson Chourio. Milwaukee hopes to extend their lead in the series to 2-0 Monday before they head to Chicago to try and earn a trip to the NL Championship Series.
They've already given their home fans plenty to root for with three home runs Monday night. The Brewers' offense is providing all the electricity to start their playoff schedule.