MLB World Salutes Shohei Ohtani After Monster Game Secures 50-50 Season
History was made on Thursday, as Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani enjoyed a monster evening against the Miami Marlins, stealing two bases and launching two home runs in order to set himself apart in MLB lore.
Ohtani became the first player ever to record 50 home runs and 50 steals in a single season, and he reached the half-century mark in both categories during Thursday's beatdown of the Marlins.
It's a feat that fans have been waiting for as the season inched closer towards its end. Ohtani nipped the suspense in the bud by getting it done Thursday with nine games left in the regular season. Now, he'll have some time to pad those record-setting stats.
And what better way to make history than during a 6-for-6 day at the plate? Ohtani reached base every time he stepped into the batter's box, launching three home runs, lacing two doubles and driving in 10 RBIs while also swiping two bases. Have yourself a day!
Such a degree of dominance both at the plate and on the base paths has never before been achieved, and his accomplishment left baseball fans bewildered, as they saluted his greatness on social media.