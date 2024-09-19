MLB World Salutes Shohei Ohtani After Monster Game Secures 50-50 Season

No one in @MLB history had gone 5-for-5 with 2 homers, 4 extra base hits and 2 steals.



And no one had ever gone 6-for-6 with 3 homers, 5 extra-base hits and 2 steals.



Shohei Ohtani did it on the day he christened the 50-50 Club.



There is only one Shohei Ohtani. Incredible.