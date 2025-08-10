Yankees' Aaron Boone Takes MLB Lead With Fifth Ejection After Outburst vs. Astros
The struggling New York Yankees got off to another rough start during Sunday's game against the Houston Astros, and tempers flared early for manager Aaron Boone.
Boone was issued a one-way ticket to the locker room after he was ejected during the third inning for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Derek Thomas. Boone hadn't even made his way onto the field before Thomas issued him a warning, and he ejected soon after as Boone continued to air his grievances.
It was only after he was ejected that Boone left the dugout to give Thomas an earful, but that proved to be difficult as third base umpire Jordan Baker came forth to separate the pair by standing in between them. After a while, Thomas, seemingly ready to move on from the incident, wasn't even looking in Boone's direction, though that didn't stop the Yankees manager from continuing to bark at him.
The ejection was Boone's fifth of the season, which leads MLB.
The pitch that set Boone off was a low called strike against Ryan McMahon. After Thomas signaled for a called strike, the broadcast mics overheard someone from the Yankees dugout, likely Boone, shouting in disagreement.
New York was trailing 2–0 at the time of Boone's ejection, having surrendered a solo home run to Jose Altuve in the first inning and an RBI double to Christian Walker in the third.