Yankees' Aaron Judge Hasn't Spoken to Juan Soto, but Made Pitch to Hal Steinbrenner
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who on Thursday was named the unanimous American League MVP, told reporters during a Friday conference call that he has been giving Juan Soto, the top free agent on the market whom the Yankees hope to sign to a long-term contract, plenty of space.
And while Judge hasn't spoken to Soto since the Yankees' World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, he has been using his influence as the club's captain to speak with Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner about the Dominican slugger, as well as a myriad of other topics.
"Yeah we've been in talks," Judge said. "I went down to Tampa for about a week right after the season. I met with him [Steinbrenner] and we just discussed a lot of things from Juan to other guys that are kind of out there that could definitely help this team.
"I kind of just gave him my input on a couple things."
And if anyone was wondering what said input regarding Soto might sound like, Judge made it clear as to the impact the free agent slugger had on his own game while they were teammates in the Bronx in 2024.
"I think having the chance to have Juan hit in front of me ... I get to see a lot of pitches," Judge said. "He's going to be a tough at-bat in front of me. He's going to wear down the pitcher right there in the first inning, within the first 15 pitches or so."
"Yeah I think that was a big impact having a guy like that in front of you. If I could have eight Juan Sotos in the lineup with me, I'd love that."
Enjoying the protection Soto provided in front of him, Judge authored one of the greatest power-hitting seasons by a right-handed hitter the game has ever seen. Meanwhile, Soto enjoyed a career year of his own, as the two produced at a level that a Yankees duo has not approached since the days of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.
And now the 26-year-old Soto, on the heels of the stellar campaign and backed by Scott Boras, is expected to command a contract in the $600-700 million range.
Would Judge, who in December of 2022 inked a nine-year, $360 million contract with New York, be bothered if Soto makes more money than him?
"It ain't my money," Judge said. "I really don't care as long as we get the best players, we get the most that we can. I'm happy with whatever. That's never been something on my mind about who gets paid the most. It's just, whatever we can do to get the best players, I'll take it."
Soto on Monday met with the Yankees and has fielded meetings with the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.