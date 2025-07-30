SI

Yankees Acquire Outfield Help in Trade With White Sox

The Yankees have made a trade with the White Sox to acquire outfield help in lieu of Aaron Judge, who remains on the injured list.

Mike McDaniel

The Yankees have acquired outfielder Austin Slater from the Chicago White Sox.
The Yankees have acquired outfielder Austin Slater from the Chicago White Sox. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees have acquired Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Slater in exchange for right handed pitcher Gage Ziehl. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first on the trade, and USA Today's Bob Nightengale was first on the return.

Slater was one of several outfield names that the Yankees were considering ahead of the trade deadline amid the elbow injury to star slugger Aaron Judge. The Yankees were considering a reunion with former outfielder Harrison Bader, but Slater proved most palatable for New York.

Slater has hit .236 this season with five home runs and 11 RBI.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB