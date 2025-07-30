Yankees Acquire Outfield Help in Trade With White Sox
The Yankees have made a trade with the White Sox to acquire outfield help in lieu of Aaron Judge, who remains on the injured list.
The New York Yankees have acquired Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Slater in exchange for right handed pitcher Gage Ziehl. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first on the trade, and USA Today's Bob Nightengale was first on the return.
Slater was one of several outfield names that the Yankees were considering ahead of the trade deadline amid the elbow injury to star slugger Aaron Judge. The Yankees were considering a reunion with former outfielder Harrison Bader, but Slater proved most palatable for New York.
Slater has hit .236 this season with five home runs and 11 RBI.
