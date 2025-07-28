Yankees Interested in Outfield Help, Which Could Include Reunion With Former Player
The New York Yankees are in the middle of a midseason snag, and are buying at the trade deadline as they look to pursue the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.
The Yankees have already acquired former Colorado Rockies first baseman Ryan McMahon, as well as former Washington Nationals infielder Amed Rosario. Now New York is still seeking bullpen help, but is adding outfielders to the wish list with Aaron Judge on the IL with an elbow issue.
According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the outfield help could come by way of a reunion with Minnesota Twins centerfielder Harrison Bader, who last played for the Yankees in 2023. The Yankees are also interested in Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Slater.
Bader is hitting .255 for the Twins this season with 12 home runs and 38 RBI, while Slater is batting .241 with five home runs and 11 RBI.
Despite outfield help now being classified as a need, the Yankees are expected to continue to be in the market for relief pitching before the deadline later this week.