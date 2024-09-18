Yankees Announcers Couldn’t Believe Victor Robles Tried to Steal Home
Victor Robles led off the bottom of the first inning for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. He was immediately hit in the hand on the very first pitch he saw. A few batters later he found himself standing on third base.
The bases were loaded and Justin Turner was ahead 3-0 on Luis Gil, who had already walked two batters and hit Robles in the inning. That's when Robles thought he caught Gil in a moment of distraction and took off for home.
Gil simply threw the ball to catcher Austin Wells who tagged Robles easily to end the inning.
Justin Turner, who again, was up 3-0 when this happened, was stunned. He just stood there watching Robles while the YES booth marveled at the foolishness of the decision.
Former Mariners pitcher Jeff Nelson was beside himself. "That makes zero sense," Nelson said. "You have a 3-0 count and you're going to try and steal home? Zero sense right there from the Mariners."
Michael Kay added, "Absolutely ridiculous. 3-0 and Justin Turner staring into the dugout as if to say, really?"
After the game manager Dan Wilson was a bit more diplomatic.
The good news for Robles is that the Yankees won 11-2 so even a big inning might not have mattered last night.