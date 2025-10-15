Yankees SS Anthony Volpe Underwent Surgery After New York's Playoff Elimination
About a week after the Yankees were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Blue Jays, New York shortstop Anthony Volpe underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, the New York Posts' Joel Sherman and Greg Joyce reported on Wednesday.
Volpe suffered the injury back in May when making a diving play. He only missed one game, the day after the injury, and quickly returned to the field.
The Gold Glove winner is expected to be recovered in time for the 2026 season, although his return could be pushed back depending how his recovery goes.
Volpe had a rough end of the regular season as he was briefly benched while going through quite a slump. The shortstop ended the season with averages of .212/.272/.391, pretty on par with the rest of his young career. He'll have a lot of pressure on him when he returns in 2026 to up his game.