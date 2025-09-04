Yankees Were Rightfully Furious After Game Ends on Brutal Call by Ump
The New York Yankees are in a heated playoff race where every game in September is going to be important, which makes how Wednesday night's 8-7 loss to the Astros ended even more frustrating for the team and its fans.
Jazz Chisholm was up in the ninth inning with nobody on and two outs. He thought he had drawn a walk after a 3-2 pitch sailed well outside the strike zone but then home plate umpire Brian Walsh, who had a brutal night behind the plate, rang him up on called third strike and the Astros' home crowd celebrated in delight.
Chisholm was rightfully not happy about the call and he let Walsh know about his feelings as he yelled at him before teammates got in the middle and steered him away from Walsh.
Here's how that played out:
Yankees manager Aaron Boone wasn't around for that final out because he was ejected earlier in the game after chewing Walsh out.
The Yankees had every right to be mad at Walsh, as he made a number of bad calls throughout the game that hurt the Yankees.
The Yankees are now 3.5 games behind the Blue Jays in the AL East after Toronto rallied for a win in Cincinnati on Wednesday night. New York is currently tied with the Red Sox for the first wild-card spot.