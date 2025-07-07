Yankees, Blue Jays Announcers Make Nice After Broom-Fueled Drama
The red-hot Toronto Blue Jays surged into first place in the American League East by sweeping the New York Yankees in a four-game series last week. Their rivalry spilled over from the field and into the broadcast booths when Jamie Campbell, host of Blue Jays Central on SportsNet, took a shot at Yankees announcing legend Michael Kay.
"We have been asked about the broom relentlessly these last couple of days, so here it is because we just witnessed something that has not been done in the history of the Blue Jays," said Campbell. "Sweeping all four from the Yankees here in Toronto. First time. And I can think of a certain Yankee broadcaster in fact who is going to have to go on his show tomorrow and admit that the Blue Jays are a first-place team because the standings prove it."
This came on the heels of Kay saying the Blue Jays were "not a first-place team."
The conversation continued as Kay offered a response to Campbell's bit.
“Imagine if (YES Network studio analyst) Jack Curry was waving a broom on the Yankees postgame show,” Kay said. “He would probably be called into the office and shortly fired after that.
“Now, I love Toronto. It is a cosmopolitan city. It is one of the greatest cities in the world, for me. You’re waving a broom on a postgame show, you are turning it into Mayberry RFD. I just don’t get it. I don’t understand it. You should be proud of the fact you are in first place.
“And one final thing: You shouldn’t hang on the rim three minutes into the third quarter of a basketball game. Feel good about sweeping the Yankees. Feel good about winning all these games in a row. Feel good about being in first place. But to hang on the rim this early? Let’s hang on the rim in October. That’s when you hang on the rim.”
All good broadcasting beefs must come to an end, though. And it appears that détente has been reached as Campbell and Kay have now traded classy messages.
So things, finally, seem to be resolved for now. There's plenty of season left and it's looking like the Blue Jays and Yankees will be battling it out for the division. Might be worth keeping an eye on.