Yankees Clinch Playoff Spot With Dramatic Walk-Off José Caballero Hit vs. White Sox

After a turbulent summer, New York is returning to the postseason as the franchise tries to make another World Series push.

Mike McDaniel

Jose Caballero's walk-off hit clinched a postseason spot for the Yankees on Tuesday night.
After a turbulent summer, the Yankees are officially returning to the postseason.

In a season filled with ups and downs, the Bronx Bombers officially punched their ticket back to the playoffs on Tuesday night with a 3–2 walk-off win against the White Sox. Pinch hitter José Caballero came through as he looped a Brandon Eisert breaking ball into center field, scoring star Aaron Judge from second base.

At 89–68, New York has officially clinched a wild-card berth. But the Yankees still have a shot to potentially win a hotly contested American League East. The Red Sox beat the first-place Blue Jays 4–1 on Tuesday night, and the second-place Yankees now reside just one game behind Toronto in the division. The Red Sox have yet to clinch a postseason berth officially, but are on the cusp at 86–71 on the season and four games back in the division race.

The Yankees would love to earn another opportunity to represent the American League in the World Series, and took another step towards that goal on Tuesday.

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022.

