Yankees Deal Veteran Pitcher to Braves Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Just a day after making a trade to acquire veteran starting pitcher Erick Fedde in a deal with the Cardinals, the Braves made another splash on the trade market Monday as they look to further patch up their injury-riddled starting rotation.
Atlanta agreed to acquire veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco from the Yankees in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later, according to multiple reports.
Carrasco had been DFA'd by New York earlier in the season and is currently in the minor leagues, but he's made eight appearances for the Yankees in 2025. The 38-year-old owns a 5.91 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 32 innings and has surrendered seven home runs and 10 RBIs.
With the Braves in dire need of available pitchers, the addition of Carrasco at virtually no cost makes sense, though his upside is limited at this stage of his career.
Atlanta was hit with myriad injuries in the month of July, losing starting pitchers including Spencer Schwellenbach, Chris Sale and Grant Holmes to the IL. Now, they're looking to fill the void left behind by that trio, with Carrasco serving as the latest addition to the rotation.