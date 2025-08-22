Yankees' Historically Bad Game Produced Stats Not Seen in Over a Century
The New York Yankees lost at home to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. It was a nightmare game for the Yankees who saw Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony excel in his first game at Yankee Stadium.
Of course, Anthony couldn't have done it without some help and that's just what the Yankees gave him. Anthony's thrilling home run in the ninth was set up by a Yankees' error that extended the inning. They also committed three more errors in the second inning which resulted in the Red Sox's first run of the game.
And if the errors weren't enough, Yankees pitchers walked nine batters with starter Luis Gil issuing five of those.
If that sounds bad, that's because it is. Historically bad even.
It turns out the Yankees haven't committed four errors and walked nine batters in a home game in more than a century.
So what exactly happened on May 11, 1912? Well, the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Highlanders 9-5 at Hilltop Park. Cozy Dolan, Birdie Cree, George McConnell and Ed Sweeney were responsible for the four errors.
Hippo Vaughn, who would go to lead the NL in wins, ERA and strikeouts in 1918 with the Cubs, particularly struggled out of the bullpen. Vaughn walked four batters, gave up three earned runs and failed to record an out. Maybe home plate umpire Silk O'Loughlin was squeezing him, but without ABS we may never know.
With the loss the '12 Highlanders were off to a 5-13 start. They would go on to finish 50-102 which remains the worst record in franchise history. Things were so bad that they closed Hilltop Park after the season and changed the team's name to the Yankees ahead of the 1913 season. The stadium, which had just opened in 1903, was demolished in 1914.
The last place where the Yankees committed more than four errors and walked more than nine batters is now the site of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.
Consider Yankee Stadium on notice.