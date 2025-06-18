Yankees Fans Celebrate After Jazz Chisholm Snaps 30-Inning Scoreless Streak
The New York Yankees' offense had been mired in its worst drought of the 2025 season, having failed to score a single run in its previous three games, including an 11-inning loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.
After failing to get a run across in the first inning of the series finale against the Angels on Wednesday, their scoreless streak reached 30 innings. Fortunately, it didn't progress any further.
During the second inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. launched a solo shot off of Jack Kochanowicz, evening the game at 1–1 and getting the Yankees on the scoreboard for the first time since Saturday.
Fans in New York, mostly sarcastically, celebrated the end of their scoreless spell, taking to social media to cherish the hard-earned run.
Fans will be hoping it's quite a while until they experience another scoreless drought like that one, and they'll be eager to get more runs on the board to snap the current five-game losing streak.