Yankees Fans Who Interfered With Play During World Series Banned From All MLB Events
After their shocking act in Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees on Oct. 29, two Yankees fans have formally received their punishment.
MLB has banned Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen from all of its events in perpetuity after they interfered with Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts's attempt to catch a foul ball, it told WCBS-TV in New York Friday afternoon.
"Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball ("MLB") is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities. You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB," the league said in a statement. "Please be advised that if you are discovered at any MLB property or event, you will be removed from the premises and subject to arrest for trespass."
In the first inning of Game 4, Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres fouled a 1-0 Ben Casparius pitch down the right field line. As Betts jumped for the ball, Capobianco and Hansen attempted to jostle it out of his hands; umpires alertly called Torres out. The fans were ejected from the game and later banned from attending Game 5.
New York went on to win the game, but went on to lose the series in five games.