Yankees Give Encouraging Injury Update on Star Slugger Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees star slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been dealing with tendinitis in both elbows that kept him on the shelf throughout spring training. And although Stanton is starting the season on the injured list, manager Aaron Boone gave an optimistic update on the 35-year-old ahead of Thursday's opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.
According to a report from beat writer Bryan Hoch, Boone told reporters in pregame media availability on Thursday that Stanton was progressing well and has already begun swinging a bat.
Stanton received multiple rounds of platelet-rich plasma injections in his elbows to accelerate the healing process, and continue to progress.
The Yankees certainly need his bat in the middle of the order. He hit just .233 last season in his seventh year in the Bronx, but hit 27 home runs to go along with 72 RBI. His bat was crucial, and one of the only consistently hot ones down the stretch of the postseason, where the Yankees lost to the Dodgers in the World Series.
The Yankees take on the Brewers at Yankee Stadium to kick off the 2025 baseball season on Thursday at 3:05 p.m. ET.