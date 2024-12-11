Yankees Hopes to Trade for Cody Bellinger Hit Major Snag
With former New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto heading to Queens, the Yankees have plenty of work to do to fill that giant hole in the lineup ahead of the 2025 season. Chicago Cubs outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger has been connected to the Bronx Bombers as a logical target, but according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, there are major hurdles overcome for New York and Chicago to reach a deal.
Bellinger is set to make $27.5 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026, although he has an opt-out available after the '25 season. The Yankees want the Cubs to eat part of the salary, something that Chicago is unwilling to do, Heyman reports.
The report comes less than a week after Heyman's Post colleague Joel Sherman reported that the Cubs hope to deal either Bellinger or Seiya Suzuki. Sherman cited New York as an ideal fit for Bellinger, a power-hitting lefty with positional versatility at spots of need for the Yankees. Cubs president Jed Hoyer said that he expects Suzuki to remain with the franchise on Wednesday, putting increased attention on Bellinger's trade prospects.
Bellinger hit .266/.325/.426 in '24, his second year with Chicago after starting his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit 18 home runs and drove in 78 runs, posting a 2.2 WAR on the season.
As a Dodger, Bellinger made a pair of All-Star Games (2017, '19) and took home the 2019 NL MVP award, as well as the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year award and 2018 NLCS MVP. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series in the shortened 2020 season.
Bellinger had three disappointing individual seasons from '20 to '22 to end his Dodgers stint, but experienced a nice career resurgence in Chicago, winning NL Comeback Player of the Year in '23. He is set to turn 30 years old in July.