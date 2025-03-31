Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Calls Out ‘Idiots’ Complaining About Torpedo Bats
New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm took to social media to criticize baseball fans who have questioned New York's use of their new "torpedo bats."
The barrel of the torpedo bats are slightly larger than the barrel of the standard bats that the team (and the rest of baseball) have historically used. Major League Baseball said that the bats are legal, as New York did not expand the barrel outside of the written rules.
Still, some baseball fans and some players have raised eyebrows at the move by the franchise. Chisholm responded with an attempt to quiet the critics.
"Okay explanation the barrel is bigger and within MLB regulation!" Chisholm posted on X. "For the idiots that say it's moved to the label you're an idiot! Nobody is trying to get jammed you just move the wood from he parts you don't use to the parts you do! You're welcome no more stress for y'all!"
The Yankees started the 2025 season with a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers. New York outscored Milwaukee 36-14 in the series, highlighted by a 20-9 win in the second game of the series and a 12-3 win in the third game of the set.
New York begins its second series of the season on Tuesday night at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Expect the bats to continue to be a story as long as the Yankees continue to tear the cover off the ball offensively.