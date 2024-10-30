Yankees Reliever Luke Weaver Used One Word to Describe Freddie Freeman's Hot Streak

SI

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman is on an absolute tear through four games of the World Series.
Los Angeles Dodgers star slugger Freddie Freeman hit his fourth home run in as many games on Tuesday night in the Bronx, continuing his hot streak as the Dodgers tried to sweep the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Freemnan's first inning two-run blast put the Dodgers up early, but the Yankees responded with three home runs of their own, including a third-inning grand slam from shortstop Anthony Volpe. The offensive explosion from New York helped the Bronx Bombers take Game 4 and avoid the sweep, but that doesn't mean the Yankees aren't marveling at what Freeman is doing in the middle of the Dodgers' lineup.

Yankees star reliever Luke Weaver had one adjective to describe the unbelievable hot streak from Freeman in the postgame aftermath of Game 4.

"My first thought is this guy is superhuman," Weaver said to the media contingent following Game 4. "This guy is doing something that ... we've seen for years, right? He's a pretty good big league player. And you're just sitting there just kinda marveling at the fact of what he's doing. You've gotta give him all the respect and appreciation for what he's doing in the biggest stage."

The Yankees will look to keep their season, and longshot hopes of a World Series title alive when they take the field for Game 5 in New York on Wednesday night.

