Rookie Pitcher's Parents Share Awesome Moment After Son Shines in Yankee Stadium Debut
Even if you're not a big fan of the New York Yankees and think their mystique is overstated, there's something about a player making their Major League debut at Yankees Stadium that adds just a bit of extra intensity to the moment. And when the player comes out of the gate with a measure of success, well, it's tough to imagine many cooler introductions to the sporting world.
Cam Schlittler fit the bill last night, working into the sixth inning and holding the Seattle Mariners at bay to pick up up a victory in the Yankees' 9-6 win. The 6'6" right-hander impressed right out of the gate, striking out seven batters a formidable fastball.
Everything came together perfectly for him to get the moment of his life as manager Aaron Boone strode out to take him out of the game in the sixth inning. Schlittler received a well-deserved standing ovation from the Bronx crowd and YES' cameras honed in a heartwarming moment from his parents as they shared a hug.
That's the good stuff right there.
It was only a few months ago that Schlitter was pitching for the Somerset Patriots. Now he's out there on a massive stage against a playoff-caliber team making it look easy. Hard to imagine the sense of pride and joy going on in that hug.
The Schlittlers may have more opportunities to tell everyone in their section that hey, that's our boy out there as he slots potentially as a key aide in their quest to win the American League East.