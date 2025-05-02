SI

Yankees Second Baseman Jazz Chisholm to Miss Time With Oblique Injury

Chisholm could miss more than a month with the injury.

Mike McDaniel

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm is expected to miss more than a month with an oblique strain.
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm is expected to miss more than a month with an oblique strain. / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with an oblique strain, manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Friday.

Chisholm, who was acquired last season from the Miami Marlins, is hitting just .181 this season with seven home runs, 17 RBI in 105 at-bats. He also has six stolen bases.

Chisholm's injury leaves an absence at second base for the Yankees for upwards of a month of more.

The Yankees enter Friday night's game with the Tampa Bay Rays with an 18-13 record, good for first-place in the American League East through the month of April.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB