Yankees Second Baseman Jazz Chisholm to Miss Time With Oblique Injury
Chisholm could miss more than a month with the injury.
In this story:
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with an oblique strain, manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Friday.
Chisholm, who was acquired last season from the Miami Marlins, is hitting just .181 this season with seven home runs, 17 RBI in 105 at-bats. He also has six stolen bases.
Chisholm's injury leaves an absence at second base for the Yankees for upwards of a month of more.
The Yankees enter Friday night's game with the Tampa Bay Rays with an 18-13 record, good for first-place in the American League East through the month of April.
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Published