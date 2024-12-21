Yankees Agree to Deal With Free Agent First Baseman Paul Goldschmidt
The New York Yankees have found their first baseman for 2025.
The franchise has agreed to terms with veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year, $12.5 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Goldschmidt, who has played the last six seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals, hit a career-worst .245 last season with 22 home runs and 65 RBI in 154 games. The 37-year-old has been incredibly durable during his career, and will provide a solid first base glove that the Yankees hope will also turn into a reliable bat.
Goldschmidt, who is a career .289 hitter and has made seven All-Star teams, will be hoping for a bounce back himself if he wants to continue playing beyond the 2025 season.
Next season will be Goldschmidt's 15th as a major leaguer, and his voyage to New York will see him relied upon to replace some of the pop lost in the middle of the order with Juan Soto signing with the New York Mets.