Yankees Star Aaron Judge Wins Third AL MVP Award After Another Outstanding Season
Aaron Judge put forth yet another magnificent season for the Yankees in 2025, and he’s been rewarded with his third AL MVP award.
Despite fierce competition in the form of Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, Judge earned his second consecutive MVP and third of his career. The New York superstar hit 53 home runs and led the league in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, and OPS+. His 137 runs also ranked first in MLB.
Judge’s efforts helped lead the Yankees to a 94–68 regular season. New York advanced past the wild card round by beating the rival Red Sox in three games, but fell to the Blue Jays in the divisional round.
The 33-year-old slugger has been considered one of the best hitters in baseball for years now and this season proved no exception. For much of the season he was the primary, and occasionally only, source of offense for the pinstripes. He was so dangerous that, in addition to all his league-leading hitting stats, he also ranked first in intentional walks with 36. Judge was rewarded earlier this year for his efforts with his seventh All-Star nod.
What’s more, Judge shook off whatever remained of the perception that he struggled in postseason baseball with a strong playoff run. The Yankees’ slugger batted .364 against Boston in the wild-card round and .600 against Toronto in the divisional, totaling 13 hits and seven RBIs in seven games played. It wasn’t enough to push the Yankees over the finish line and return to the World Series but there’s no question Judge delivered upon the promises of another great regular season.
Judge becomes the 16th player in MLB history to win back-to-back MVP awards with his 2025 win. Another historic achievement for the big hitter.