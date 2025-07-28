Zac Gallen Trade Destinations: Best Landing Spots for Diamondbacks Ace at Trade Deadline
The Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to dive headfirst into selling at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. After dealing Josh Naylor and Randal Grichuk, Eugenio Suarez and their top pitchers are likely next. That means Zac Gallen could have a new home for the first time in his career.
Gallen was named first-team All-MLB and finished third in National League Cy Young voting in 2023. While he has struggled this season, the 29-year-old has a strong track record of success and will be hitting free agency after the season. He's talented, and has a reason to go all-in for the rest of the year.
In 22 starts this season, Gallen is 7-12 with a 5.60 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP, with 121 strikeouts against 47 walks in 127 innings. Compared to his career norms, Gallen's Statcast page for 2025 looks depressing. A change of scenery could likely do him good.
What follows is a look at four teams the could be a great fit for the veteran righty before the trade deadline.
New York Yankees
The Yankees landed the third baseman they needed by acquiring Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies, but if they're truly all-in this season, they'll need to find more pitching. They're sure to look for relievers over the next few days before the trade deadline, but they also need to find another starting pitcher.
Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have the top of the rotation locked down, but Clarke Schmidt was lost for the season thanks to Tommy John surgery, and Gerrit Cole is missing all of 2025 for the same reason. Luis Gil is on his way back, but it's a thin rotation. If New York really wants to make it back to the World Series and finish the year with a title, adding Gallen could be a big step.
Houston Astros
Like the Yankees, Houston's starting rotation is thin thanks to injuries. Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown have been great, but Cristian Javier and Spencer Arrighetti have missed time with injuries, while Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski are out for the year. While Javier and Arrighetti are on their way back, the Astros could use another top-level arm.
Gallen can be that guy, with a career 3.60 ERA, making his rough stats this year a complete outlier.
Chicago Cubs
The Cubs have been one of MLB's best stories this season, boasting an absolutely punishing offense. That said, if the Northsiders want to make a deep run this season, they'll need to add another starting pitcher. Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd have held things down at the top of the rotation, but the team is desperately missing Justin Steele.
Cubs starters rank 14th in MLB with a 3.96 ERA, but have allowed the fourth-most home runs (91) and rank 18th in innings pitched (554 2/3), which has strained the bullpen. They need another starter who can eat innings.
Toronto Blue Jays
Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, and Chris Bassitt are a solid trio atop Toronto's rotation, but things fall off dramatically after them. The Blue Jays' starters currently rank 24th in ERA (4.39), and while Eric Lauer has been a nice story (6-2, 2.61), it's hard to believe he'll be able to keep up his pace. He has mildly outperformed his underlying metrics and gives up a lot of hard contact.
Another reliable, veteran arm would only help Toronto's push to steal the AL East away from the Yankees.