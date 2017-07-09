UFC 213: Robert Whittaker wins middleweight title against Yoel Romero
As Nunes falls ill, Whittaker and Romero save the night
Australia's FIRST EVER UFC CHAMPION, ROBERT WHITTAKER! You absolute ripper! #ufc213 pic.twitter.com/Jl3jhgQTj3— Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) July 9, 2017
Stars of the Night
Numbers/Bonuses
Attendance – 12,834
Fight of the Night – Romero vs. Whittaker
Performances of the Night – Chad Laprise, Rob Font
Takeaways
Highlights
The man wears a hammer on his chest for a reason! Thiago Santos secures a second-round win over Gerald Meerschaert! https://t.co/9JcOgp5JmA— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 9, 2017