UFC light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones tells SI Now's Maggie Gray that he understands why Daniel Cormier's camp did not appreciate the post-fight interview that took place at UFC 214 but why the fans may have enjoyed it.

Jones knocked out Cormier in the third round of the July 29th UFC light-heavyweight championship. The referee stopped the fight but Cormer was forced to stay in the octagon after the loss. Shortly thereafter, he was interviewed by Joe Rogan and struggled to speak before breaking down in tears.

"I got kicked in the head. I don't know what happened." Cormier was a beaten man tonight. #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/8z49xkf9Py — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) July 30, 2017

"I think the fans deserved to see Daniel in that raw state," Jones said. "It is kind of unfair to Daniel but to the fans, I'm sure they loved to see just the raw emotion that goes into this. It was just so real and that's the UFC's slogan. UFC: We're as real as it gets. It was very real and I'm sure the fans appreciated it. I could see how if you're in Daniel's camp, I could see why you hate that moment."

On Sunday, Rogan apologized on Twitter for interviewing Cormier.