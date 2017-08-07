MMA

Jon Jones: 'Fans Deserved to See' Daniel Cormier's Post-Match Emotion

0:48 | MMA
Jon Jones: 'Fans Deserved to See' Daniel Cormier's Post-Match Emotion
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones tells SI Now's Maggie Gray that he understands why Daniel Cormier's camp did not appreciate the post-fight interview that took place at UFC 214 but why the fans may have enjoyed it.

Jones knocked out Cormier in the third round of the July 29th UFC light-heavyweight championship. The referee stopped the fight but Cormer was forced to stay in the octagon after the loss. Shortly thereafter, he was interviewed by Joe Rogan and struggled to speak before breaking down in tears.

"I think the fans deserved to see Daniel in that raw state," Jones said. "It is kind of unfair to Daniel but to the fans, I'm sure they loved to see just the raw emotion that goes into this. It was just so real and that's the UFC's slogan. UFC: We're as real as it gets. It was very real and I'm sure the fans appreciated it. I could see how if you're in Daniel's camp, I could see why you hate that moment."

On Sunday, Rogan apologized on Twitter for interviewing Cormier.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters