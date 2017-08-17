MMA

'There's Only One Conor McGregor' Songwriter Reacts to Vegas Invite

3:18 | Boxing
'There's Only One Conor McGregor' Songwriter Reacts to Vegas Invite
Chris Chavez
30 minutes ago

Mick Konstantin, songwriter of 'There's Only One Conor McGregor,' was invited to Las Vegas to watch his hero fight Floyd Mayweather, he tells SI Now's Maggie Gray.

Konstantin, a 24-year-old teacher, recently received an email from a member of McGregor's management team that informed him McGregor enjoyed the song and had two tickets for Konstantin to attend to the fight next weekend. 

"First, I thought it was a prank because I thought 'It can't be real' and then when it came out that it was real, I'm still in disbelief over it," Konstantin said. "I can't believe it."

The video was uploaded to Youtube about a week ago and already has nearly 500,000 views. He has an additional 3.5 million views on Facebook.

"It was one hell of a song," McGregor said in a recent interview with MMA Fighting. "It's a very catchy song. We actually reached out to the guy,"

Watch the video below:

The McGregor vs. Mayweather fight is set for Aug. 26.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters