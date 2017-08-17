'There's Only One Conor McGregor' Songwriter Reacts to Vegas Invite

Mick Konstantin, songwriter of 'There's Only One Conor McGregor,' was invited to Las Vegas to watch his hero fight Floyd Mayweather, he tells SI Now's Maggie Gray.

Konstantin, a 24-year-old teacher, recently received an email from a member of McGregor's management team that informed him McGregor enjoyed the song and had two tickets for Konstantin to attend to the fight next weekend.

"First, I thought it was a prank because I thought 'It can't be real' and then when it came out that it was real, I'm still in disbelief over it," Konstantin said. "I can't believe it."

The video was uploaded to Youtube about a week ago and already has nearly 500,000 views. He has an additional 3.5 million views on Facebook.

"It was one hell of a song," McGregor said in a recent interview with MMA Fighting. "It's a very catchy song. We actually reached out to the guy,"

Watch the video below:

The McGregor vs. Mayweather fight is set for Aug. 26.