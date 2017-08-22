MMA

Report: Jon Jones Tests Positive for Steroids, Not Stripped of Title Yet

2:57 | MMA
Jon Jones on Self-Destructive Behavior: 'I Used Partying as a Crutch"
Daniel Rapaport
35 minutes ago

UFC star Jon Jones has once again tested positive for a banned substance, this time failing for the anabolic steroid Turinabol, according to a report from TMZ Sports. While TMZ reported that Jones had been stripped of the light heavyweight title he won by defeating Daniel Cormier on July 29, ESPN's Brett Okamoto confirmed with UFC president Dana White that Jones has not yet been stripped of the title. 

Jones (22-1) has a long history of struggles with banned substances. In July 2016, Jones was scratched from UFC 200 after he tested positive for a banned substance, which resulted in him being given a 1-year ban by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. Jones has said that the positive test was a result of a sex pill. The fight against Cormier was his first fight after the ban was lifted.

Jones also tested positive for cocaine shortly before he defeated Cormier in January 2015. The positive test did not become public until after Jones' victory, and he said that he beat Cormier after a "weekend of cocaine." He entered a rehab facility shortly thereafter. 

Prior to the Cormier fight, Jones had been linked with a potential mega fight with Brock Lesnar. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters