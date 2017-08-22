UFC star Jon Jones has once again tested positive for a banned substance, this time failing for the anabolic steroid Turinabol, according to a report from TMZ Sports. While TMZ reported that Jones had been stripped of the light heavyweight title he won by defeating Daniel Cormier on July 29, ESPN's Brett Okamoto confirmed with UFC president Dana White that Jones has not yet been stripped of the title.

Jones (22-1) has a long history of struggles with banned substances. In July 2016, Jones was scratched from UFC 200 after he tested positive for a banned substance, which resulted in him being given a 1-year ban by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. Jones has said that the positive test was a result of a sex pill. The fight against Cormier was his first fight after the ban was lifted.

Jones also tested positive for cocaine shortly before he defeated Cormier in January 2015. The positive test did not become public until after Jones' victory, and he said that he beat Cormier after a "weekend of cocaine." He entered a rehab facility shortly thereafter.

Prior to the Cormier fight, Jones had been linked with a potential mega fight with Brock Lesnar.