MMA

Daniel Cormier Reinstated As UFC Light Heavyweight Champion

0:56 | MMA
UFC Strips Jon Jones of Title, Names Daniel Cormier Champion
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Daniel Cormier was reinstated as the UFC light heavyweight champion after his July 29 fight with Jon Jones was ruled a no-contest, the UFC announced Wednesday.

Jones tested positive for Turinabol after defeating Cormier at UFC 214 to win the title. On Wednesday, Jones' "B" sample also came back positive, so the California State Athletic Commission overturned the result of the fight.

Cormier initially didn't want to accept the belt, but after talking with UFC president Dana White, he became more open to once again being the light heavyweight champion.

• Should Jon Jones Be Banned From UFC For Life?

"The reality is for me, to say 'I don't want this title' when I was going to be in a championship fight anyway, financially, it's just a big difference if I don't fight as the champion as opposed to fighting for a vacant title," Cormier says in the video.

The UFC has not announced when Cormier will defend the title yet.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters