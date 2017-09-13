Daniel Cormier was reinstated as the UFC light heavyweight champion after his July 29 fight with Jon Jones was ruled a no-contest, the UFC announced Wednesday.

Jones tested positive for Turinabol after defeating Cormier at UFC 214 to win the title. On Wednesday, Jones' "B" sample also came back positive, so the California State Athletic Commission overturned the result of the fight.

Cormier initially didn't want to accept the belt, but after talking with UFC president Dana White, he became more open to once again being the light heavyweight champion.

"The reality is for me, to say 'I don't want this title' when I was going to be in a championship fight anyway, financially, it's just a big difference if I don't fight as the champion as opposed to fighting for a vacant title," Cormier says in the video.

The UFC has not announced when Cormier will defend the title yet.