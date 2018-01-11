UFC Legend Vitor Belfort Set to Retire Following Bout With Uriah Hall

After more than 20 years in mixed martial arts, Vitor Belfort's career will come to an end.

By Karl Bullock
January 11, 2018

Vitor Belfort, one of the most legendary fighters in mixed martial arts history, announced he will retire this Sunday following his bout with Uriah Hall.

The man known as "The Phenom," whose career spans more than two decades, made his plans known ahead of his showdown against Hall at UFC Fight Night 124 in St. Louis at the Scottrade Center.

"This is my retirement fight. After that, I'm going to put my body to rest," Belfort told UFC Unfiltered. "You've got to respect your body and know the time to transition to what's next."

Belfort's career debut came in 1996 at SuperBrawl 2, where he defeated Jon Hess. He made his UFC debut in February 1997 with his legendary two–knockout performance in the heavyweight tournament at UFC 12: Judgment Day.

A former UFC light heavyweight champion, Belfort has garnered many accolades inside the octagon, including 13 first round finishes in the UFC, five-time winner of Knockout of the Night and two-time winner of Performance of the Night.

In addition to this, Belfort has fought against some of the best the sport has to offer in Randy Couture, Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva and many others.

Belfort (26-13) will look to end his career on a high note by defeating Hall (14-8) in the co-main event.

