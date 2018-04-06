Conor McGregor left a Brooklyn police station in handcuffs on his way to court to be arraigned on assault charges for his rampage at a UFC event on Thursday.

McGregor turned himself in on Thursday night, hours after he attacked a bus carrying several UFC fighters. Two of the fighters were injured by broken glass when McGregor allegedly threw a metal hand truck at the bus’s windows and were forced to withdraw from their bouts on Saturday night.

Video of Conor McGregor being escorted out of a Brooklyn police station



(via @ADiLorenzoTV) pic.twitter.com/c9muR3j355 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 6, 2018

McGregor faces three misdemeanor assault charges and one felony charge of criminal mischief.

A second Irish fighter, 25-year-old Cian Cowley, faces one charge of assault and one criminal mischief charge for his role in the incident.