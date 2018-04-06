Conor McGregor spent the night in jail.
Conor McGregor left a Brooklyn police station in handcuffs on his way to court to be arraigned on assault charges for his rampage at a UFC event on Thursday.
McGregor turned himself in on Thursday night, hours after he attacked a bus carrying several UFC fighters. Two of the fighters were injured by broken glass when McGregor allegedly threw a metal hand truck at the bus’s windows and were forced to withdraw from their bouts on Saturday night.
McGregor faces three misdemeanor assault charges and one felony charge of criminal mischief.
A second Irish fighter, 25-year-old Cian Cowley, faces one charge of assault and one criminal mischief charge for his role in the incident.