Conor McGregor is in police custody at the NYPD's 78th precinct after an earlier altercation Thursday at UFC 223 Media Day, reports NBC News.

The 29-year-old is expected to be charged with assault following the incident at Barclays Center where he was captured on video interpreting UFC 223 press conference.

UFC president Dana White claimed a warrant was out for his arrest earlier but multiple outlets reported that the NYPD had not issued a warrant and instead was wanted for questioning.

(Warning: This video contains explicit language)

Conor McGregor is making his presence felt here in NYC. Felice Herrig just posted this clip of him on IG going a little wild. 😱 pic.twitter.com/arvUJF1pV2 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 5, 2018

Although he was intercepted by a staff member, McGregor continued to show his anger before fleeing to an SUV.

Reporters on the scene Thursday revealed that McGregor and his entourage threw chairs and barricades towards busses that were full of fighters.

White announced Wednesday that McGregor would be stripped of his 155-pound championship belt, and he tweeted profanities directed at the UFC soon after.