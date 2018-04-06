Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after turning himself into New York police Thursday following an incident at UFC 223 Media Day, according to ESPN.

McGregor made an unexpected appearance at the event at the Barclays Center in New York, and he caused a commotion by throwing a hand cart, chairs and barricades at a bus carrying fighters participating in UFC 223. MMA fighter Cian Cowley was also charged with assault and criminal mischief, according to ESPN.

The UFC announced Thursday that as a result of the incident, three fights have been removed from the UFC 223 card, and another fight was moved up to the main Pay-Per-View so there will be 10 bouts during Saturday's event.

McGregor's teammate Artem Lobov was removed from a featherweight fight against Alex Caceres due to his involvement in the incident, the UFC announced. The New York State Athletic Commission and the UFC medical team ruled Michael Chiesa is unable to fight in a lightweight bout against Anthony Pettis because of multiple facial cuts and flyweight Ray Borg was removed from a match against Brandon Moreno due to multiple corneal abrasions.

UFC President Dana White announced on Wednesday that McGregor would be stripped of his 155-pound championship, and the winner of the bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway at UFC 223 would receive McGregor's belt.

On Friday, White appeared on FS1's First Things First to discuss the conversation he had with McGregor before the UFC star turned himself into police.

"Conor and I talked through text yesterday. Obviously the worst conversation we've ever had. But we talked yesterday before he turned himself in." — @DanaWhite pic.twitter.com/xz1QjB299u — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 6, 2018

On ESPN's Get Up, White explained that Chiesa was sitting by the window that McGregor broke with the hand cart and Borg's eyes were cut by glass that was broken.

McGregor, 29, has not fought in the UFC since November 2016 at UFC 205, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez in the second round by KO/TKO to win the 155-pound title.