Floyd Mayweather is intent on staying retired for boxing but says that he will come out of retirement for the right price to fight mixed martial arts, according to ESPN.

“Retirement has been great but as you know and everyone knows, I go in retirement and I come back," Mayweather said. "It is possible I do come back, but if I do come back, it has to be in the Octagon. I spoke with my team. I spoke with [adviser] Al Haymon. Al Haymon says no. I spoke with Showtime. I spoke with [Showtime parent company] CBS. If I do come back, Showtime and CBS have to be involved."

Mayweather did not specifically name Conor McGregor but he would be the presumed opponent. Mayweather defeated the UFC star in a boxing mega fight last summer. McGregor has come under fire in the recent week for his attack with a guard rail on a bus carrying UFC fighters in New York City on Thursday.

"I feel that when you have reached such high status, you have to carry yourself in a classy way," Mayweather commented on the recent McGregor news. "Outside the ring, you have to carry yourself as a gentleman."

Mayweather retired with a 50–0 boxing record.