Ronda Rousey Becomes First Woman Inducted Into UFC Hall of Fame

By Charlotte Carroll
July 06, 2018

Ronda Rousey became the first female inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday. 

Rousey was first female fighter signed to UFC and the group's first women's champion, holding the title from 2012 to 2015. She defended it six times. 

"I am not the first person who had the ability to do this, but I am here because I am the first person you took the time to watch," Rousey said during her induction speech, according to ESPN. "That you put the energy into supporting. Because of you, I am the first woman standing up here accepting this incredible honor. May I be the first of many." 

Never say “Never”

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

Rousey earned a bronze medal in judo at the 2008 Summer Olympics, becoming the first American woman to win a medal in the sport. She then made the transition to mixed martial arts. 

She has not returned to competitive MMA since losses to Holly Holm in 2015 and Amanda Nunes and 2016. In January, Rousey signed with the WWE.

