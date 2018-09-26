UFC Denies Creation Of 165-Pound Weight Class

Dana White says UFC isn't creating a 165-pound weight class, despite claims by Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier

By Scooby Axson
September 26, 2018

UFC 230 is set for Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden, but the card does not have a main event scheduled.

With nothing settled, two fighters announced they were batting for the 165-pound crown.

The problem is, currently there is no 165-pound title, and the UFC says they know nothing about it.

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier made announcements on Twitter within minutes of each other on Tuesday night, all but saying the fight is confirmed.

Though Diaz and Poirier will fight at UFC 230, the bout is scheduled at 155 pounds.

UFC President Dana White denied any knowledge of the weight-class change, telling ESPN.com there is "absolutely no truth" to the rumors.

You May Like

More MMA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)