The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov erupted into chaos on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov retained his lightweight title (27–0) by forcing McGregor (21–4) to tap out at the highly anticipated UFC 229. But he then jumped out of the Octagon and a melee ensued.

Others jumped into the Octagon and McGregor was attacked. Nurmagomedov then ended up back in the action as well.

Exclusive video from our own @alex_prewitt on the fight that occurred in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/byDpn4tuwh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 7, 2018

KHABIB JUMPED THE FENCE AND IS BRAWLING WITH MCGREGOR'S TEAM pic.twitter.com/jQlF4hlsdb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 7, 2018

ONE OF KHABIB'S TEAMMATES JUST HIT MCGREGOR. pic.twitter.com/tBvK4oe9eD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 7, 2018

"I don't know if there's enough security to get them out of there" https://t.co/KIciCJTztV pic.twitter.com/b0B9d8XGMR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 7, 2018

UFC president Dana White saying he wasn't going to put the belt on Nurmagomedov because there would be more issues.

"If I put this belt on you everyone is going to start throwing s**t" - Dana White pic.twitter.com/7KOzNXzmBW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 7, 2018

There were no post-fight interviews either, and security led Nurmagomedov out of the cage.