Khabib Nurmagomedov has threatened to quit the UFC after their handling of Saturday night's postfight brawl at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Thursday, Nurmagomedov warns the UFC that they will "lose me too" if they chose to fire teammate Zubaira Tukhugov, whose fight was recently cancelled after Tukhugov punched Conor McGregor during Saturday's melee. The altercations started after Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in the fourth round and proceeded to leap out of the Octagon to spark a massive brawl.

Nurmagomedov questioned why McGregor and his team were not punished for their role in the incident before giving the UFC an ultimatum.

"If you think that I'll keep silent then you are mistaken," Nurmagomedov said. "You canceled Zubaira's fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don't forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video."

"We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother," Nurmagomedov continued. "If you still decide to fire him, don't forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I will break it myself."

Nurmagomedov also said the UFC could keep the earnings they have been withholding from him since the fight.

"You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won't get stuck in your throat," Nurmagomedov said. "We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end. #Brothers."

The post comes one day after UFC president Dana White told TMZ that Nurmagomedov would not be stripped of his title. White said he and his team would likely be suspended and fined, though no official determination on their punishment has been made.