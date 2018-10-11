Khabib Nurmagomedov Threatens to Quit UFC if his Team is Punished

Khabib Nurmagomedov said he will quit the UFC if his brother is punished for UFC 229 brawl.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 11, 2018

Khabib Nurmagomedov has threatened to quit the UFC after their handling of Saturday night's postfight brawl at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Thursday, Nurmagomedov warns the UFC that they will "lose me too" if they chose to fire teammate Zubaira Tukhugov, whose fight was recently cancelled after Tukhugov punched Conor McGregor during Saturday's melee. The altercations started after Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in the fourth round and proceeded to leap out of the Octagon to spark a massive brawl.

Nurmagomedov questioned why McGregor and his team were not punished for their role in the incident before giving the UFC an ultimatum.

I would like to address @ufc Why didn't you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family? Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started. In any case, punish me, @zubairatukhugov has nothing to do with that. If you think that I’ll keep silent then you are mistaken. You canceled Zubaira’s fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don’t forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video. if you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I'll break it myself. And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding. You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat. We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end. #Brothers

"If you think that I'll keep silent then you are mistaken," Nurmagomedov said. "You canceled Zubaira's fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don't forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video."

"We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother," Nurmagomedov continued. "If you still decide to fire him, don't forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I will break it myself."

Nurmagomedov also said the UFC could keep the earnings they have been withholding from him since the fight.

"You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won't get stuck in your throat," Nurmagomedov said. "We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end. #Brothers."

The post comes one day after UFC president Dana White told TMZ that Nurmagomedov would not be stripped of his title. White said he and his team would likely be suspended and fined, though no official determination on their punishment has been made.

